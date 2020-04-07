Meigs County reports first COVID-19 case

MEIGS COUNTY — Nearly one month after the state of Ohio confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Meigs County has its first confirmed case.

On Tuesday morning, the Meigs County Health Department released a statement confirming the positive test result in a man in his 50s.

“The Meigs County Health Department is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our county. The patient is a male in the 50 to 59 year-old age range. At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding this case while we complete our disease investigation and notify relevant individuals. Individuals identified as contacts of the case will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days,” read a statement from Meigs County Health Commissioner Marc Barr.

Health department emergency response coordinator and public information officer Brody Davis stated that the man is not hospitalized and is quarantined at home as of Tuesday.

This is a case of community spread, stated Davis.

The person in the confirmed Meigs County case is not connected to the Constellium plant in Ravenswood, W.Va., which announced last week that it had four employees test positive for the virus, according to Davis. Two additional confirmed cases have been announced by other media outlets since that initial news release.

According to the Ohio Department of Health data, the person in the Meigs County case began to show symptoms on March 28. (Editor’s note: this is not the testing date, but a date of the person’s first onset of symptoms).

“We urge residents to continue to practice good social distancing and follow the state issued stay at home order. We were fully aware this was only a matter of time and we urge residents not to panic. Grocery stores and other services not already closed will remain open,” stated Barr. He added that a large influx of customers to those businesses would put Meigs County residents at a “greater risk.”

“The changes we make now will save lives, thank you for your continued cooperation,” stated Barr.

Gallia County continues to have four confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Gallia’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced March 20 and its first COVID-19 death was announced March 24.

Information found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website coronavirus.ohio.gov states that Gallia’s earliest onset case was recorded on March 12 in a woman between the ages of 30 and 39 years-old. The second onset case was noted in a man between 60 and 69 years of age on March 18. The next onset case was document March 19 in a woman between 60 and 69 years of age who then died March 23. Gallia’s most recent COVID-19 patient was noted with an onset date of March 31 in a man between the age s of 50 to 59.

According to the Gallia Health Department, all cases discovered in Gallia have been documented as caused by community spread.

Mason County has five confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two new cases which were reported on Monday. Four of those five cases were believed to be community acquired, while one of those cases involved a person who had a history of international travel, according to the Mason County Health Department.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

