A welcome sign of spring

A weekend of warmer temperatures and sunshine has led to the “normal” signs of spring in Mason County. Here, a honeybee buzzes between some cherry blossoms on Monday in downtown Point Pleasant. This week promises highs in the 70’s through Wednesday though some rain is on the way to help grow not only the trees, but those May flowers to follow.

