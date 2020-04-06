School meals to be distributed April 8

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools will distribute meals to students on Wednesday, April 8.

Supt. Jack Cullen released information regarding the schedule for meal deliveries.

The Hannan High School estimated route starting time will be 9:45 a.m. Wahama High School will begin their route at approximately 10:30 a.m. and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School has an estimated route beginning at 11 a.m.

Cullen’s release stressed the times given are estimates. He asked that parents and children have patience during this process and use the estimated route times to gauge when the bus will arrive at other stops.

Families who requested to pick up their meals can do some on Wednesday from noon-2 p.m. Meals for Beale Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Primary School, Roosevelt Elementary and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Schools will be picked up at the Mason County Schools Central Office. Ashton Elementary, Leon Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Hannan High School and Wahama High School will have pick-up meals at each respective school on Wednesday from noon-2 p.m.

As previously reported by the Register, the distributed meals will be pre-packed meal boxes with five breakfasts and five lunches.

The bus routes will be the same routes that ran before spring break.

Cullen previously told the Register that the school system will continue to distribute meals weekly as long as food is available and schools are closed.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

