For the record: Marriage licenses, deeds filed

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in March in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley: Bruce E. Stewart, 63 of Cottageville, and Susan K. Stewart, 62 of Cottageville. Gerald A. Brooks, 31 of Point Pleasant, and Katie J. Lee, 24 of Point Pleasant. Jordan A. Lynch, 34 of Point Pleasant, and Dawn J. Cochran, 42 Point Pleasant.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in March in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley:WV Trustee Services LLC, sub trs, Starliette D. Woolard to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Town of New Haven. James F. Green and Carolyn S. Green, aka Carolyn J. Green, to Kenneth W. Richardson, Hannan District. Shirley Cowan to Billy R. Cowan Jr., Town of New Haven. David L. Rhodes to David L. Rhodes and Chessie A. Short, Cooper District. Eric M. Johnson, succ. trs., R. Douglas Calderwood, succ. trs., Christopher C. Burris to Betty J. Spencer-Painter and James Spencer, Cooper District. Gatling, LLC to Scott Roush, Graham District. Thomas F. Birchfield, Randell E. Birchfields and Paula Birchfield to David H. and Marla A. Knowles, Clendenin District.

Gary and Ida D. Rickard to Gary and Gregory H. Rickard, City of Point Pleasant. Thelma J. Trent to Steven R. and Emma J. Trent, Lewis District. Larry J. Whittington to Steven R. and Emma J. Trent, Lewis District. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Julisette E. Olmeda, Mason County. Victoria M. Williams to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Town of Leon. Jacob G. Hill to Donald Leach, Lewis District.

Lisa A. Hysell to Noah J. and Sarah A. Brenneman, Waggener District. Bonnie L. Thornton to Sharon Kovic, Cooper District. Rhonda Young to Roger A. Wood II and Heidi J. Wood, Robinson District. Pill and Pill PLLC, sub. trs., Geneva L. Clark to U.S. of America – Rural Housing Service, Lewis District. Pill and Pill PLLC, sub. trs., John Boston to U.S. of America – Rural Housing Service, Cooper District. Pill and Pill PLLC, sub. trs., James H. Bennett III to U.S. of America – Rural Housing Service, Town of New Haven. WV Trustee Services LLC, sub. trs., Matthew T. Smith to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, Clendenin District.

Everett and Pamela S. Rayburn to James W. Fielder, Lewis District. Charles L. Sullivan to Charles M. and Rose A. Sullivan, Waggener District. Walter W. and Rosetta D. Durst to Dale E. and Michael E. Durst, Cooper District. Patrick J. Gibbs to Heather R. Roush, Town of New Haven. Roger D. and Frances I. Young to Wayne and Katheleen A. Peyton, Waggener District. Amanda L. Addington exec. Carlotta H. Burns est. to Debra L., John R., and Kennison C. Leslie, Union District. Paul Clagg Jr. and Frances Clagg to Donald Burns and Lena S. Spurgeon, Hannan District.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. to Stanley L. and Vicki C. Cook, Mason County. Eric R. and Stanton R. Thomas to Trevor R. and Kaitlin M. Hill, City of Point Pleasant. Donna K. Sayre to Johnny T. Sayer, Robinson District. HPB Properties, LLC to Herbert and Anita Mullins, Cooper District. Gatling, LLC to Cecil Duncan Jr., Mason County. John O. Matheny Jr. to Logan A. Hunter, Cologne District.

Bruce A. and Linda L. Meadows to Bruce A. Meadows, Clendenin District. Amos Financial LLC to Daniel Foster, Robinson District. Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Dennis D. Weekley, Robinson District. Tanya S. Holter to Kayce Arrington, City of Point Pleasant. Robert and Donna Guaschino to Carley A. and Larry S. Cundiff, Clendenin District. Timothy L. and Chetea L. Newberry to Neil R. and Blair M. Bumgarner, Graham District. Steven A. and Debra A. Nibert to Larry D. Beaver Jr. and Kelly A. Beaver, Clendenin District.

Pamela R. McDaniel, fka. Pamela N. Ray and Johnny B. McDaniel to Ashley Thornsbury, Hannan District. Judith G. Chapman to Joseph C. Chapman II, Hanna District. James S. Schott and George Brickles to Virginia M. Davis and Georgetta Brooks, Town of New Haven. Edward E. Noris and Sharon C. Jones to Fonda Burris, Arbuckle District. W.Va. Training School to Charles F. Cotton Jr., City of Point Pleasant. Judy G. Lanham, Diane Patrick, Michael P. Hudnall to Barbara L. Barnett, City of Point Pleasant. Bonnie Goldsberry, by atty in fact, Maryann Rhodes to Cassie M. and Scott Goldsberry, City of Point Pleasant.

Cassie M. and Scott Goldsberry to Bonnie J. Goldsberry, City of Point Pleasant. Patricia A. Keefer Lanham to Ryan S. Fields, City of Point Pleasant. Virginia G. Keefer Lanham to Ryan S. Fields, City of Point Pleasant. Charles E. Keefer to Ryan S. Fields, City of Point Pleasant. Carolyn J. Keefer Wood to Ryan S. Fields, City of Point Pleasant. Church – Maranatha Cornerstone Church to Rick Pearson Auction Co, Inc., Town of Hartford.

Edward M. and Brooks R. Wroten to Donna and Josiah Surface, Robinson District. Harriet M. Franklin, exec. Harry S. Franklin to Richard and Phyllis Penn, Mason County. Bruner Land Company, Inc. to Robert L. and Sharon F. Drain and Travis S. and Tracie M. Price, Robinson District. Kathleen McCarty to Bernard McCarty, Clendenin District.