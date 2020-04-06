Showing support for essential workers

Leah Cox and Lilliam Kemp, pictured, recently decided to let health care workers at Pleasant Valley Hospital know they were being supported by their neighbors. Living behind the hospital, members of the Cox family stated they have seen the hard work of these essential employees. The family made and placed their supportive signs near their fence, as well as the hospital’s exit and entrance. In addition to the signs, the family said they send not only health care workers but all essential workers their love and prayers.

Betty Cox | Courtesy

