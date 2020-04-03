WVDE, WVPB partner on student content

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently announced a partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB), which will deliver content for student engagement for students while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

In a release sent on Thursday, WVDE said, “This partnership will provide students with access to a twice weekly program called “Education Station,” helping them to keep their skills sharp; keeping them connected to the learning process; and supplementing other resources from their schools and counties.”

WVPB’s statewide television network will deliver two, 30-minute programs from 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The programs began this week on March 31.

The program, called “Education Station,” will be developed and provided by educators at WVDE and those working in the field. The broadcasting programs “will address the critical need to provide access to learning opportunities, regardless of internet connectivity or operational devices at the student’s home,” according to WVDE.

“Public Broadcast TV instructional programs will help provide lessons to students that do not have internet access at home,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen in an email to the Register. “Research has shown that direct instruction is still a good instructional strategy to increase student achievement. All students will benefit from the programs even if the have internet at home.”

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said the partnership helps engage the education professions with children and their families. “The school closure has required us to be creative, flexible and focused on meeting the needs of our children, and I am grateful for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, and their enthusiasm for helping us meet this need.”

WVPB is available on many cable systems throughout the Mountain State as well as over the air.

“We are excited to be collaborating with the West Virginia Department of Education in providing an educational resource in this time of need,” said West Virginia Public Broadcasting Executive Director Chuck Roberts. “Our mission is to educate, inspire, and inform using our statewide television, radio, and digital network and we are so pleased to work with the WVDE in providing this essential at-home learning service. The hope is that we can help keep teachers and students connected and engaged during this unprecedented time.”

The WVDE has compiled additional resources for educators and families on the WVDE website. These resources include both technology-driven and screen-free options for grades pre-k through 12. Visit https://wvde.us/covid19/resources/ for details and guidance.

In addition to the resources available through the WVDE, West Virginia Public Broadcasting has dedicated a page to the COVID-19 pandemic with information, including additional educational resources. Visit wvpublic.org for more information.

Kayla Hawthorne contributed to this report.