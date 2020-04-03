PVH prepares dedicated triage site for Covid-19

POINT PLEASANT — The Pleasant Valley Hospital Emergency Department (ER) is prepared to treat patients potentially infected with Coronavirus COVID-19, stated a press release from PVH on Friday.

The press release continued:

“Based on current protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pleasant Valley Hospital has prepared a dedicated triage building located outside the ER to help contain and treat potential COVID-19 patients. The site will open on Saturday, April 4.”

“Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or viruses like coronavirus COVID-19. We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community, and monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the CDC. We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, coordinating with the department of health, as necessary. We understand the sensitivity currently and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary,” said Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO. “We also want to send a very special thank you to Dr. Trent for pulling this project together and donating the triage building in honor of his grandchildren Kai Ray Trent, and Tucker, Trent, Ella and Owen Newell.”

ER patients are being screened for known risk factors – fever, cough and shortness of breath. When a patient meets these criteria, they will be given a medical mask to wear, isolated in a private room or separate area away from other patients, and attending staff will wear personal protective equipment, according to PVH.

“Part of our preparedness includes a dedicated triage building located outside our ER as a precautionary measure in the event of a surge of patients who may have the symptoms and risk factors for COVID-19. The ER is staffed with providers experienced in appropriate infection prevention protocols and securing samples for testing. The ER is open to the people in our community for all emergency medical care 24 hours a day,” stated Daniel Trent, DO, emergency medicine.

Patients who would like to talk with a medical professional about their symptoms, may call Pleasant Valley Hospital’s viral testing hotline at 304-675-2406.

Information provided by PVH.

Pleasant Valley Hospital has prepared a dedicated triage building, pictured, located outside the ER to help contain and treat potential COVID-19 patients. The site will open on Saturday, April 4. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_ER-Triage.jpg Pleasant Valley Hospital has prepared a dedicated triage building, pictured, located outside the ER to help contain and treat potential COVID-19 patients. The site will open on Saturday, April 4.