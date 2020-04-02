Addressing the absentee ballot option

POINT PLEASANT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed an order on Wednesday to postpone the primary election to June 9.

As recently reported by the Register, Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley said everyone is encouraged to vote by an absentee ballot to eliminate crowds and to reduce the risk of exposure during the originally scheduled May 12 primary.

Cromley said everyone will still have the opportunity to vote via absentee ballot and she still encourages everyone to exercise that option.

“We would like for people to continue (voting by absentee ballot) just to be safe,” Cromley said. “We never know what the president is going to do after April 30. We need to be safe.”

Cromley said that for those who got their applications in before Wednesday, their absentee ballots have already been mailed to them. All other applications will be processed, but the ballots will not be mailed until April 24.

Cromley said their motto is to “vote safe from home.”

“It does give us a little better feeling about training poll workers,” Cromley said. “That was a big concern of mine — how was I going to get 180 people together to train them?”

Cromley said they planned to have multiple classes for fewer people in each session, but it would still be a concern.

“We’re very grateful that our governor did this for our poll workers and our voters,” Cromley said.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

