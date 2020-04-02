Local ‘bear hunts’ growing

OHIO VALLEY — “Bear hunts” are becoming more popular around the area as a way to keep children, and even adults, entertained.

Based on the book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, people are placing stuffed bears in windows, on porches, in the yards and even on business store fronts. Families are getting out of their house for fresh air to drive or walk around neighborhoods in search of bears.

Brittany Beman, a preschool intervention specialist with Gallia County Schools began the Facebook page “Gallia Bear Hunt 2020” in collaboration with teacher Crystal Justice and Washington Elementary PTO.

On the Facebook, people post pictures of the bears they have found. Residents and business will post which streets or roads and general location in the county where they have bears hidden. Beman said that some people have used stuffed animals other than bears.

Beman said “going on a bear hunt” provides an activity for families to go for a ride and enjoy fresh air with their families.

“We’re just all kind of confused and don’t know what do do during this time,” Beman said. “It’s a positive thing, so you can kind of be a kid with your kids. You can go out and just get fresh air and do something together safely as a family.”

Beman said many adults are enjoying the hunt as much as children, maybe more.

“I know when we went, I was more into it than my son,” Beman said. “I think it just takes the stress away that we’re all kind of feeling.”

Beman said families can extend the activities beyond looking for bears. For those with internet access, the book, song and video can be found online. Beman said there are also crafts and snacks that go with the bear hunt.

There are several groups on Facebook titled “Going on a bear hunt” that include locations of bears in Meigs, Gallia and Mason Counties.

