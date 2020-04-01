Jackson Co., W.Va. reports COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A second death related to COVID-19 complications was reported on Wednesday in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released a statement from the Jackson County Health Department, which read:

“The Jackson County Health Department confirmed today, the first death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county. The patient had several underlying health issues and passed away while in the hospital. ‘We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,’ said Dr. I John Synder, D.O., health officer for Jackson County Health Department.”

Dr. Synder also stated, “this is a tragic development in this outbreak. The Jackson County Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk.”

The release also stated no additional information or details would be released about the individual’s death, the name of the hospital, or city of residence.

As previously reported, West Virginia reported its first death related to COVID-19 coronavirus earlier this week. According to the Associated Press, the state health department on Sunday said an 88-year-old Marion County woman died from the virus, with the fatality confirmed through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center. No other details were released.

Also on Wednesday, DHHR confirmed 29 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 191. There have been 4,384 total negative cases reported to DHHR.

Confirmed cases per county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Documents/COVID-19%20Case%20Reporting%20FAQ.pdf

Information provided by DHHR and the Associated Press. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.