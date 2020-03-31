Election ‘letters to editor’ policy

The deadline for the Point Pleasant Register to receive election-related Letters to the Editor pertaining to issues or candidates in the May 12 primary election is 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 5. Rebuttal letters must be received by 4 p.m., Thursday, May 7.

Letters to the Editor must be 300 words or less and are subject to editing by the Register. Letters must maintain a degree of civility and good taste, and any that are potentially libelous or attack candidates, will not be published. Letters from candidates will not be published.

Due to space restrictions, Register staff cannot guarantee that all rebuttal letters will be published in the print version of the newspaper, though those meeting the above criteria will be published online.

Letters should be emailed to the Register at pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com and include the writer’s name, community of residence, and a daytime phone number to verify authorship (and to answer any questions we may have). Signed letters, postmarked by Saturday, May 2, may also be mailed to the Point Pleasant Register office, 510 Main Street, Point Pleasant, WV, 25550 or call 304-675-1333, ext. 2102 for more information.