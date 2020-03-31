DHHR: 17 new COVID-19 cases in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Tuesday confirmed 17 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 162.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial/private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting, read a press release from DHHR.

As of March 31, 2020, 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death.

Confirmed cases per county: Berkeley (16), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (9), Jefferson (8), Kanawha (31), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Documents/COVID-19%20Case%20Reporting%20FAQ.pdf

Information provided via press release from DHHR.

