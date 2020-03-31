Health dept. policies, procedures for COVID-19 cases

The Mason County Health Department (MCHD) has released information on policies and procedures it follows once it receives notification of a positive COVID-19 coronavirus test.

The health department press release stated: “Due to the public concerns about the COVID-19 positive cases in Mason County, the Mason County Health Department would like to explain the procedures and guidelines that the health department takes when we receive a positive. Upon receiving a positive report, the MCHD:

– Contacts the patient, gathers information on patient’s contacts and advises patient to quarantine to home and gives guidelines on the length of time to quarantine, depending on each case.

– The MCHD will notify each contact and advise them what length of time they need to be quarantined or not.

– The MCHD will closely monitor all persons involved with the positive case.

To protect the privacy and dignity of all Mason County residents in accordance with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the MCHD at this time will not be releasing any specific or personal information on the positive cases, such as name, age, gender, address, and place of employment.

Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID 19, even with known cases within their area. If you are sick call your health care provider, hospital or MCHD – they can advise you whether you need tested.

Whether it is your neighbor or someone at the other end of the county, we all should be:

– Staying home;

– Practicing social distancing;

– Washing our hands;

– If you must go out, for essential trips, please stay at least 6 feet away from others.”