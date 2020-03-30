Schools to continue feeding after spring break

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools are working on plans to continue educating and feeding students after the scheduled spring break.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice extended the school closures until April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, students in Mason County are on their spring break. As previously reported by the Register, the school system will not be delivering food to students during the break, but local organizations in the community are working with each school to provide meals.

Mason County Schools Supt. Jack Cullen said the schools will be ordering food beginning April 6 and they will continue the weekly food deliveries as long as food is available and schools are closed.

Food Service Director Beverly Glaze said in an email to the Register, she is in the process of purchasing pre-packed meal boxes. The boxes will include five breakfasts and five lunches. After spring break, the meal boxes will be delivered by the same bus routes that have ran in the last couple weeks.

“It is a very fluid time and we are working day by day to do our best to serve the students of Mason County nutritious meals,” Glaze said.

Glaze said that last week, they delivered 18,500 breakfast and lunches.

“The cooks and bus drivers were absolutely amazing as they were able to pack and deliver a total of five days worth of meals on Monday,” Glaze said. “By doing a multi-day delivery last week, we (were) able to limit exposure to our cooks, bus drivers and volunteers.”

Cullen said he received information from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) last Thursday about the next few weeks of closures. Cullen said the WVDE will have instructional resources on their website and are working on public broadcasting to provide lessons for students without internet.

Cullen is waiting on guidance for special education services, IEPs, grades and credits.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-66.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.