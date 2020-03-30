Schools donate PPE to local hospital

POINT PLEASANT — Several Mason County Schools recently donated supplies to Pleasant Valley Hospital to help combat personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages.

The Mason County Career Center, Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS), Roosevelt Elementary and Beale Elementary all donated various gloves and eye wear.

Stacey Walton, the principal at PPIS, said in an email to the Register the school donated between 75-100 pairs of safety glasses and goggles.

“When the school system heard our local hospital was in need, I got In touch with my staff to see if we had anything the hospital could use regarding protective gear,” Walton said.

Walton said they had concerns about the equipment fitting adults, because the school serves third through sixth grades, but the staff at PPIS sorted through the science supplies that could be utilized by the hospital.

“The healthcare workers are on the frontlines every day,” Walton said. “PPIS wants them to feel safe and protected from harm so they can do their jobs effectively and without added stress to an already very strenuous situation.”

Tracy Call, executive director of marketing and business development with Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH), said they were extremely grateful for the support and donations from the community. Call said it was generous of the schools to donate their supplies so that PVH does not experience a shortage.

“Pleasant Valley Hospital is so very humbled by the response the community has shown to our patients and staff during this time,” Call said in an email to the Register. “They stepped up to help us keep our frontline staff safe with needed personal protective equipment. We can’t thank them enough.”

Call also said other local organizations and communities have donated PPE to the hospital as well.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

