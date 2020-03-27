Local organizations to feed students… Providing meals during spring break

POINT PLEASANT — During the scheduled spring break for students at Mason County Schools, local pantries and organizations are working to provide food to those who need it.

John Machir, director of Homeless Services in Mason County, said that the school district will not be delivering food during the break, so the community is stepping in to fill the void. Spring break is scheduled for March 30-April 3.

Machir said the Mason County Ministerial Association is trying to allocate resources to food pantries to ensure children and families who need food will receive it. Additionally, Machir said Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington will provide food to assist in their efforts.

Machir said the following resources will be available next week:

Wahama Junior/Senior High School and New Haven Elementary will continue their backpack programs as usual.

The Mason County Homeless Shelter food pantry will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and will distribute food though a drive-thru distribution. The shelter will be receiving the backpack allocations from the Facing Hunger Food Bank, which is normally slated for the Point Pleasant area. The shelter will also have commodities as usual for those who are income qualified. Those who come to receive food will need to complete paperwork, but will not leave their vehicle. Supplies will be for one box per week per family while supplies last.

Crosslight of Hope in Ashton plans to do a drive-thru distribution on Tuesday, March 31 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Hannan Junior Senior High School and Ashton Elementary area. Teresa Wilson, executive director advises families to call ahead to confirm the time of the distribution, because it depends on the delivery date.

Machir said all these organizations appreciate the schools’ efforts in providing for the children during this time.

For more information, contact the Mason County Homeless Shelter at (304)675-1124. Crosslight of Hope can be reached at (304) 576-2971.

Providing meals during spring break

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

