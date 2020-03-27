Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass canceled

POINT PLEASANT — The Bikes, BBQ, and Bluegrass festival scheduled for June 12 and 13 is now canceled.

Gabe Roush, a city council member who helps organize the festival’s activities, announced the cancellation due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Roush said the decision, while not unique, was a difficult one for those who support the event.

“Given the risk of the prolonged effects of the current worldwide crisis, it is both unrealistic and unfair for our committee to inquire about sponsorship from our local businesses and community partners who face serious economic challenges,” Roush said. “Without our sponsors and partners, we cannot afford the cost of providing the type of event our community deserves.”

The event was set to return for the fourth year at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. This year, the events were to be expanded an extra day. Those events included a chicken wing eating contest, an amateur BBQ contest and local bluegrass entertainers. The usual events included the bicycle riding contests.

Bikes, BBQ and Bluegrass is a parks and recreation project for the City of Point Pleasant and all proceeds were to go toward the parks and recreation department or for the Bikes, BBQ and Bluegrass festival next year.

Roush said those who have already purchased tickets, registered as a cyclist or submitted application fees for vendors will be refunded in a timely manner.

The organizers hope to pick the event up in 2021, “which will be bigger and better than ever,” Roush said.

