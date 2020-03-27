GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: March 25

Total Headage: 116

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $104.00 – $120.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00; Yearling Heifers: $80.00 – $106.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $130.00 – $163.00; 400-500 pounds: $135.00 – $150.00; 500-600 pounds: $135.00 – $138.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $105.00 – $140.00; 500-600 pounds: $104.00 – $111.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$164.00; 400-600 pounds: $120.00-$140.00; 600-800 pounds: $85.00 – $110.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Canner/Cutter: $50.00 – $75.00; Cow/Calf Pair: $380.00; Bred Cows: $480.00- $650.00

Bulls

By Weight: $80.00-$98.00