Wash your ‘claws’ Mason County

Though much has changed recently, one of Mason County’s most famous residents, pictured here, remains on his perch at Fourth Street in Point Pleasant. Mothman still receives the occasional visitor who is in search of some fresh, spring air during this time of around-the-clock hand washing, social distancing and toilet paper sightings. Also, in case anyone is wondering, some disinfectant wipes work on stainless steel. Stay safe, Mason County. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.27-Moth.jpg Though much has changed recently, one of Mason County’s most famous residents, pictured here, remains on his perch at Fourth Street in Point Pleasant. Mothman still receives the occasional visitor who is in search of some fresh, spring air during this time of around-the-clock hand washing, social distancing and toilet paper sightings. Also, in case anyone is wondering, some disinfectant wipes work on stainless steel. Stay safe, Mason County. Beth Sergent | OVP