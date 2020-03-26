FRN updates on programs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) is working with its community partners to continue addressing issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

FRN canceled its meeting, which was scheduled for March 17. Executive Director Greg Fowler said in an email update that they plan to conduct the April 21 meeting through a conference call.

FRN is working with the community to help deliver food to the youth while schools are closed down.

The Resource Directory and Quick Guide have been updated and are available on the FRN website: masoncountyfrn.webs.com. The directory and guide website is: https://masoncountyfrn.webs.com/directory

The Quick Guide has phone numbers for community service organizations, counseling and behavioral health, emergency services, disability services, early childhood, heath care, employment services, housing, legal offices, senior services, etc.

The Resource Directory expands on many of the services in the Quick Guide. It includes an address, description of services, eligible persons and fees.

The Baby Pantry is working to be open once per week to provide for families who need it. The pantry is also working on “County Me in WV” for the 2020 Census. They will be having weekly drawings for $25 gift cards. To enter, families need to send a picture of their confirmation to Jassica Legg or Bree Ramey on Facebook.

Fowler reminded FRN members that some counties in West Virginia are requesting masks for nursing homes and veterans homes. These masks are homemade and sewn using fabric and elastic. Tutorials can be found online.

Kayla Hawthorne

