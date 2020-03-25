BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education meet on Tuesday night and approved agenda items during a regularly scheduled meeting.

All board members were present during the meeting, which was streamed on YouTube.

The follow consent matters were approved by the board: Placement of Jennifer Nance, WVU-Parkersburg Nursing Student, to do her Capstone Practicum Experience in Mason County Schools for the 2019/20 school year; Placement of Margaret Cade, a Grand Valley University student, to do her student teaching in Mason County Schools for the 2019/20 school year; Gina Jordan, John Jordan, and Scott Parsons, as approved drivers for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Calendar “A”, to submit to the WV Department of Education, for approval for the 2020/21 school calendar.

The following policies were approved: #0100-Definitions; #3430-Leaves of Absence; #4430-Leaves of Absence; #7540-Technology; #7540.02-Web Content, Services, and Apps; #7544-Use of Social Media; #8442.01-Workers’ Compensation; #7530.01-Board Owned Personal Communication Devices.

The board approved the following professional personnel matters: Grant Family Medical Leave for Charla Martin, Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Cheryl Meadows, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Mutual agreement of Donna McCoy, Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, to Fifth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Mutual agreement of Courtney Scott, Fifth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, to Sixth Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of Jennifer Cromley, Substitute Teacher, Job #001-014-P, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The following service personnel matters were approved: Resignation of Gari Worley, Substitute Bus Operator, effective March 11, 2020; Grant Family Medical Leave for Kelly McCarty, Paraprofessional, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Karrie Peck, Aide, Mason County School for Success, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Melissa Williamson, Custodian, Central Office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Resignation of Denver Gibbs, Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2020, due to retirement.

The following extra-curricular matters were approved by the board: Employment of Karyn Bennett, Elementary Interventionist, Job #001-100-E, on an as needed basis, effective 2019/20 school year; Employment of John Arnott, Jr High Golf Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-215-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of George Smith, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-130-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

For finance matters, the board approved the following: Submit a Major Improvement Project (MIP) to the School Building Authority (SBA), for a waste water treatment plant for Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary; Submit a Major Improvement Project (MIP) to the School Building Authority (SBA) for a Roofing Project at Point Pleasant Intermediate School; and Purchase and installation of a preschool playground at Roosevelt Elementary and Beale Elementary, at the total cost of $21,344.00. Special Education Preschool Funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the orders issued, transfers and supplements totalling $988,508.56.

The next board of education regular meeting is scheduled for April 14 at 6 p.m.

