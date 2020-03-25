Staying home and looking back

Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement to basically “stay home,” downtown Point Pleasant appears to have gotten the memo to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19. Pictured here is the 500-block of Main Street on Wednesday evening alongside an undated photo showing the same street crowded with onlookers for a parade. The throwback photo is meant to provide not only a comparison but a little nostalgia and hope that parades return soon to Main Street.

Following Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement to basically “stay home,” downtown Point Pleasant appears to have gotten the memo to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19. Pictured here is the 500-block of Main Street on Wednesday evening alongside an undated photo showing the same street crowded with onlookers for a parade. The throwback photo is meant to provide not only a comparison but a little nostalgia and hope that parades return soon to Main Street.