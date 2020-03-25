PVH activates teleHealth telephone health visits

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital announces its now offering telephone health visits.

According to a press release from PVH, “To continue to prioritize the safety of patients, employees and the community, Pleasant Valley Hospital has activated telephone health visits for established and new patients. Scheduling teleHealth telephone health visits started March 25.”

This past week, internal medicine physicians Robert Tayengco, MD, and Wesley Lieving, DO, piloted the telephone visit initiative and were very pleased with the results, the press release stated.

“My patients were relieved to hear from me and honestly I was relieved to talk to them,” Dr. Lieving said. “We were able to discuss concerns, provide medical advice and facilitate refills. Telephone visits are a great option to increase patient access to providers while protecting our workforce and our community.”

All Pleasant Valley Hospital providers are offering telephone visits. After you schedule a telephone visit, a medical professional will contact you at your scheduled visit time, complete a phone evaluation, and provide medical advice and treatment.

Pleasant Valley Hospital physicians are reviewing non-urgent medical care appointments and procedures for medical necessity. When possible, patients will be called to postpone or reschedule their procedures for a later date.

“Your healthcare team at PVH hope that social distancing and staying at home will continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated Dr. Tayengco. “Our goal is to maintain access to medical care and doing as much of that care in the safety of your home as possible. If you have questions or concerns, contact your provider.”

To schedule a teleHealth telephone visit, please find a complete list of PVH providers at pvalley.org/telehealth

Information submitted by PVH.

Lieving https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.26-Lieving.jpg Lieving Tayengco https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.26-Tay.jpg Tayengco