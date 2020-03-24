Access limited to New Haven Town Hall

NEW HAVEN — The Town of New Haven is limiting access to its town hall amid COVID-19 concerns, and work on the water upgrade project has been temporarily halted, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

Office hours will now be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wishing to make payments are asked to use the drop box, mail, or call in with a debit/credit card during open hours.

To have services disconnected or to begin new services, an appointment can be made by calling 304-882-3203. For water or wastewater emergencies, customers are asked to call the non-emergency 911 number at 304-675-9911.

Hysell said town laborers will work 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., or until garbage routes are completed.

She added this plan will be reevaluated after one month, depending on the pandemic.

In addition, J.F. Allen, contractors for the water upgrade project, will not be working at this time due to the circumstances. All construction will resume when work hours are back to normal.

Police emergencies should be called in to the 911 center.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

