Gallia confirms first COVID-19 death

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday the county’s first death related to COVID-19.

A statement posted to the department’s Facebook page read, “To the residents of Gallia County, we regret to inform you of the passing of our positive COVID-19 case in Gallia County. Out of respect to the family we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve. This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing. Our case investigation has been completed and all individuals who may have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case or symptomatic individuals have been notified and given instructions on isolation and quarantine. We assure all of you that a thorough case investigation has been conducted and all relevant parties have been contacted. We thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

