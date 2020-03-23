Posted on by

Fishing and social distancing


After days of being confined indoors, this weekend’s warmer weather saw visitors to Krodel Park taking in some fresh air and social distancing. Pictured are fishermen (and women) gathered with their families and friends but gathered at least the recommended six feet apart from others. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Beth Sergent | OVP

