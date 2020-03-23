Point’s city services will continue

POINT PLEASANT — City of Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the city will continue to operate services during the “stay-at-home order” issued by Gov. Jim Justice on Monday.

“At this time, the City of Point Pleasant will continue to operate essential government services,” Billings said.

All city office doors will be locked, which is an effort to keep the employees and the public safe.

“We’re going to continue doing what we can do with what we have,” Billings said. “As long as the orders say we are to provide, I promise all citizens we will provide the essential services that need to be done on a daily basis.”

Billings said if residents need to contact an office for any reason, they should call the respective office at the following numbers: City Hall 304-675-2366; Water office 304-675-2366; Police department 304-675-1104.

City employees are taking precautions by wearing protective equipment while providing city services.

“Water customers need to know that they will not be penalized at this time due to the current pandemic,” Billings said. “What I’m trying to say with that is any penalties with any late water bills not being paid, we are not going to charge them any late fees.”

Billings said that this plan is on a day-by-day basis and it can change at any time based on the warnings set by the federal or state officials.

“Please do your part, stay safe and pray,” Billings said. “We’re in this all together and we’re doing the best we can to take care of you, our citizens, and provide the essential services.”

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

