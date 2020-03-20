Delivering an education… The latest from Mason County Schools

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Schools is preparing for its second week of operation following Gov. Jim Justice’s order to close all public schools to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The latest:

– Schools and Central Office will be open to public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily, to address the needs of families and students.

– Monday March 23, Mason County Schools will attempt to send home both food and assignments to students for the week. Staff and volunteers will start bagging items at 7 a.m. Monday to put on buses at 10 a.m. Schools may need help which is where the need for volunteers enters the equation. If you wish to volunteer, contact your school to see if it needs assistance.

– Staff and volunteers must be symptom free to prepare and deliver food. All involved in preparing and delivering food will be screened upon school entry.

– According to Superintendent Jack Cullen, “We are not in danger of losing our free breakfast and lunch program for all students. This program is based on the overall percentage of needy families and not based on participation percentage.”

– Cullen also stated Mason County Schools is awaiting guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education as to how to deal with special education IEP deadlines.

In a week that wasn’t without its challenges, there was also good news in terms of student achievement. The following students received the Golden Horseshoe Award: From Point Pleasant Junior High School, Hannah Bryant, Adrienne Daily, and Heath Plants. From Wahama, Sawyer VanMatre.

Resources for information

Parents can use the Mason County School’s website, Facebook page and Twitter account for updates. Updates can also be found by downloading and using the Mason County Schools App.

The Point Pleasant Register will provide information on updates from Mason County Schools as they become available here, on its website at https://www.mydailyregister.com/ and on its Facebook page.

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found on the WVDE website at https://wvde.us/covid19/

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Robin Carter prepares meals for Mason County Schools to send home to students next week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.21-1.jpg Robin Carter prepares meals for Mason County Schools to send home to students next week. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Steve Richardson of Mason County Schools working remotely with students. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.21-2.jpg Steve Richardson of Mason County Schools working remotely with students. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Carrie Hood of Mason County Schools connecting with her students electronically. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.21-3.jpg Carrie Hood of Mason County Schools connecting with her students electronically. Mason County Schools | Courtesy Bill Mallette of Mason County Schools preparing instructional materials for his students. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.21-4.jpg Bill Mallette of Mason County Schools preparing instructional materials for his students. Mason County Schools | Courtesy The Point Pleasant Police Departments assists in delivering meals to school children. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.21-pd.jpg The Point Pleasant Police Departments assists in delivering meals to school children. Mason County Schools | Courtesy