Working to provide for seniors

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Action Group (MCAG) is working to continue to provide for their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCAG, which runs two senior centers in the county, announced earlier this week that they would not serve congregate meals at the centers, but rather have grab-and-go lunch, said Renae Riffle, executive director of MCAG. Home delivered meals will continue as normal.

Riffle said during the time the centers are closed, they will be calling their regular clients twice a week to check on them and see what they need.

“We serve a generation that has lived through multiple scenarios in life and they don’t ask for much,” Riffle said.

Riffle said they are currently trying to find products that are difficult to come by for everyone — such as toilet paper, paper towels, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. The center is still able to get food from their regular supplier according to Riffle.

Riffle said at this time, there is not much that the community can do to help. Riffle said the main thing the seniors need is socialization, but they are unable to provide that due to trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep them safe.

As previously reported, the centers will continue to provide transportation for medical services, but will only transport one person at a time.

Riffle said they are working to provide self-stable food packs for their clients while they are staying inside and out of public spaces.

The Mason County Action Group business office will remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, a designated individual will retrieve any voicemail messages that have been left at 304-675-2369. The caller should leave a name and number to be contacted for any needs.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

