Restrictions at Mason Town Hall

MASON — Starting Monday, the Mason Town Hall will be closed to the public, with access only by appointment, due to the Coronavirus, according to Mayor Donna Dennis.

Council members agreed that office employees will continue to report for work, but will be there to answer telephones and process water and sewer payments. If a new service needs to be established, a resident can call the town hall and arrangements will be made.

Those wishing to make payments during the closure can use the drop box, located to the right of the entry door, call in and pay by phone, pay online, or use the free automatic payment plan. The numbers to call are 304-773-5200 or 304-773-5574.

The door to the police office will be closed to the public, as well. Those wishing to talk to an officer can call 304-773-5201 to arrange to meet with Chief Colton McKinney or a patrolman. Emergency calls should continue to go to 911.

The community room will also be closed for rentals until further notice. Those having already reserved the room in the coming weeks should receive calls from the office, telling them it is no longer available.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

