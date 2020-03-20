Restrictions at county animal shelter

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission has closed the Mason County Animal Shelter to visitors until further notice as a way to limit crowds and gatherings of more than 10 people in response to Coronavirus concerns. This closure has nothing to do with the health of the animals. The closure is about slowing the “person to person” or “community spread” of the illness, as many public entities are taking similar steps.

Shelter staff will remain on duty at the facility, working to care for the animals and emergency only calls will be accepted by the dog warden. No pickups or drop offs of animals will be permitted at this time as local agencies attempt to “flatten the curve” and limit contact by practicing social distancing. Shelter staff say during the shut down they will continue to not only care for the animals currently at the shelter but work with rescues to help move the animals out to homes.