Capito launches website to inform during Coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Thursday launched a new page on her website to help bring current and accurate information to West Virginians during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During this time of uncertainty, it is vital that we bring accurate information to West Virginians as soon as it is available,” said Capito. “With the first few confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in our state, West Virginians must be provided with the proper resources to help keep our families informed and our at-risk population safe. This website will help deliver information on current cases, health and safety tips, and direction from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), state officials, and the federal government. Additionally, as testing becomes readily available in our state, directions to testing locations, as well as contacts if you or a loved one begin to show symptoms of the virus, will be available as well.”

To view the coronavirus website, go to https://www.capito.senate.gov/about/issues/coronavirus

Further information is available through the Center for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization.

Senator Capito is also regularly updating her Facebook and Twitter accounts with the latest information related to this outbreak and resources available to the state.

Submitted by the office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.