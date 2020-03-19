Area senior centers adjust services amid virus concerns

MASON COUNTY — A lot can happen over the course of a few days, and such is the case in the way the Mason County senior centers are dealing with the Coronavirus.

While the centers were open and operating as usual on Tuesday, as of Thursday, all activities and non-essential services have been suspended, according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group.

There will no longer be congregate meals at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant or the Mason Senior Center. Those who normally attend the centers for meals can now go for a grab-and-go lunch, Riffle said.

Seniors who are transported to the Salem center by the agency van will be placed temporarily on the home delivered meal route. Home delivered meals will be provided according to the normal protocol.

Even though transportation of seniors to the Salem center has been suspended, it will continue to take residents to doctor appointments. Only one individual will be transported at a time, however.

The Mason County Action Group business office will remain open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, a designated individual will retrieve any voicemail messages that have been left at 304-675-2369. The caller should leave a name and number to be contacted for any needs.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

