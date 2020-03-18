Educating students out of the classroom

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Schools will be providing material for students to work on while schools are closed for the next few weeks.

Kenny Bond, curriculum director at Mason County Schools, said work packets are posted online on each school’s website for students to do for the next two weeks. For students who do not have internet access, work packets can be printed out and delivered to students by bus with the food deliveries. Bond said parents are asked to call their child’s school to let them know they do have not internet access.

Principals and teachers are also sending notifications of free websites that parents can access as supplemental resources. Bond added that the packets are reviews of what students have been taught this year.

“We have told our teachers that no new instruction should take place at the moment,” Bond said. “We feel that this’s not conducive to learning since they’re not in the classroom. This is mostly year-long review items that are being sent out right now.”

Bond said they are planning materials on a week-by-week basis. Gov. Jim Justice has a targeted return date of March 27 for the state, but it will be continually reevaluated. Spring break for Mason County is scheduled for March 30 – April 3 and schools are being urged to not change their calenders at this point.

Bond also mentioned that the state standardized testing has been suspended for this school year. The West Virginia Department of Education asked the U.S. Department of Education for a waiver to the federal testing and accountability requirements.

“In West Virginia, those tests are used exclusively for accountability of learning,” Bond said. “We don’t use those tests to determine whether or not a student graduates or to determine whether or not a student passes either a class or a grade.”

If parents have questions on assignments or instructions, they are asked to contact their child’s school for assistance.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-32.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.