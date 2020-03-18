Baby Pantry expands hours

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Baby Pantry at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant will be open every week during during the next month to assist with needs brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The pantry says it’s operating in “emergency mode” by offering drive-thru services for families in need of baby items. The hours and days are: Monday, March 23 from 5-6 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 from 10-11 a.m.; Monday, April 6 from noon-1 p.m.; and Saturday, April 11 from 10-11 a.m.

Bree Ramey, with Mountain State Healthy Families, said the decision to open every week was made after discussion the situation with DHHR, WIC and families the Baby Pantry serve.

“We know that there will be an increase need for supplies because parents may be getting laid off or getting fewer hours during this time,” Ramey said in an email to the Register.

Families can message ahead of time with what they need or come during the open hours with a list of what they need. The supplies will be gathered and brought to the vehicle. Organizers of the Baby Pantry are trying to keep everyone safe and avoid large groups, which is why the next month will be pick-up only.

Ramey said they will continue to adjust their schedules to serve families.

Currently, the baby pantry is in need of donations in size five and six diapers, baby food and cereal, baby wash, lotion and formula. Donations can be dropped off during baby pantry pick-up hours or at the Mountain State Healthy Families office on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

All baby items are limited to Mason County families and they must have proof of address ad medial cards for children. For more information, contact Jassica Legg 304-807-5557 or Ramey 740-339-0044.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

