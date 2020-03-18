Limited access to libraries, services still offered

MASON COUNTY — Libraries in Mason County are now closed for meetings and programs due to concerns over COVID-19, but staff will still be available to assist the public in a number of ways, according to Pam Thompson, county library director.

While patrons will not be allowed to enter the libraries, there will be car side pickup. By calling the library, a book can be requested, and a librarian will bring it out to your car upon arrival.

In addition, online books are available through WV Reads. With your library card and either the app “Libby” or “Overdrive,” residents can download reading materials.

In a meeting with the Bend Area Ministerial Association on Wednesday, Thompson said library staff will be available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fax paperwork, make copies, provide notary service, and pick up materials. Wi-fi can be made available to the public, and especially to any student needing the internet to complete school assignments.

Arrangements for any of the services can be made by calling the following libraries:

Point Pleasant – 304-675-0894;

Mason – 304-773-5580; or,

New Haven – 304-882-3252.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

