Point prepares for COVID-19

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant is addressing the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to prevent the spread of the illness.

Mayor Brian Billings said he and the city are making the suggestion to limit events and gatherings to 10 people, as per recommendations. Billings said they are going with what is advised by the county, state and federal leaders and health department.

“We need to be vigilant with what we’re doing. It was 50 (people), then it changed to 10,” Billings said. “I don’t want anybody saying we didn’t do what we were advised to do.”

The mayor had a staff meeting with all city supervisors on Tuesday morning to go over issues they can work on during this time. Billings said they have four priorities they need to maintain in the city — total police protection, sanitation and garbage pick-up, water and sewer.

Billings advised all employees that if they think they’re sick, they need to stay home and alert the office immediately. All employees, regardless of the office they work in, will wear gloves and clean their hands often. Billings said all city vehicles will be cleaned, have gloves and hand sanitizer. City offices will also be cleaned and frequently used places — door knobs, sinks, etc. — will be cleaned every two hours.

The water office is urging customers to use the drive-thru to limit face-to-face communication. Customers can walk or drive up to the drive-thru window. There will be signs on the door instructing customers to use the window.

The police department will not stop patrolling or responding to calls. Billings said they will continue to provide the best protection for the city.

The public bathrooms at Riverfront Park and the clubhouse are now closed until further notice. The city will not accept any more reservations for the youth center or the clubhouse until mid-April, or until the COVID-19 situation is resolved. Billings said the city will still honor the current reservations unless instructed differently by health officials.

“I know we can’t stop all of this, but we’re darn sure going to try to do our best to prevent anybody [from getting sick],” Billings said.

City council is scheduled to meet on April 13 and Billings said that meeting is still planned, but they may have to limit the number of people who can be in attendance to 10 people.

Billings is confident that the city offices have enough supplies to keep up with new cleaning regimens.

“This is a trying time and we, in our small city, we will get through this,” Billings said.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

