BOE approves agenda items

(Editor’s note: This article covers a recent, regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Education which occurred prior to the announcement that schools would be closing state-wide last week.)

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met last week and approved agenda items.

Board members present were President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant.

The board approved the following consents: Teresa Atkinson as an approved driver for the 2019/20 school year. Her driving record has been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Out of state travel for Beverly Glaze, Child Nutrition Director, to travel to Nashville, TN, July 11 thru July 14, 2020, to attend the School Nutrition Association National Meeting. Child Nutrition Grant Funds will be the funding source; Volunteers from Beale Elementary and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year: Vicky Taylor and Brent Sang.

The following policies were placed on five day review and comment periods: #0100-Definitions; #7540-Technology; #7540.02-Web Content, Services and Apps; #7540.04-Staff Technology Acceptable Use and Safety; #7544-Use of Social Media; #8442.01-Workers’ Compensation.

The following policies were approved: #1540-Termination of Administrative Contracts; #2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations; #7100-Facilities Planning; #8315-Information Management; #8330-Student Records; #8400-School Safety; #8600-Transportation of Students in Private Vehicles; #9600-Staff/Student Participation in Community Events.

The following items were approved for professional personnel: Family Medical Leave for Jodie Page, Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Resignation of Patrick Leggett, Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 28, 2020, due to retirement; Resignation of Christine Williams, Substitute Teacher, effective February 21, 2020; Mutual agreement of Vicki Bale, Physics/Chemistry Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to 7-12 Mathematics, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Jennifer Errett, Fifth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Andrea Hall, First Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, to Third Grade Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Cassandra Heib, Social Worker, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Chris Lyons, LD/BD/MI, .5 Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High/.5 Mason County Career Center, to LD/BD/MI Teacher, Mason County Career Center, effective 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Amy Pinkerton, Fourth Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, to Third Grade Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; Mutual agreement of Amanda Tarbett, Social Worker, Ashton Elementary, to Social Worker, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Kelsey McDaniel, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, (pending permit agreement), New Haven Elementary, Job #210-376-P, 200 days, state position code 215, effective March 12, 2020; Employment of Jodi Ervin, Substitute Teacher, Job #001-041-P, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The following items were approved for service personnel: Family Medical Leave for Donna Greene, Cook, Wahama Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Transfer of Greg Jarvis, Custodian, Mason County Career Center/Mason County School for Success, to Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-822-C, 220 days, shift 4:00-11:59PM, state position code 683, effective March 12, 2020; Transfer of Amber Lloyd, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Cook, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-607-C, 200 days, state position code 677, effective March 12, 2020;

Employment of the following as Substitute Bus Operators, pending full certification and completion of WV State Department of Transportation training, effective 2019/20 school year: David Byus, Tara Conrad, Carl Gillispie, Rebecca Porter, and Anthony Powell.

The following items were approved for extra-curricular personnel:

Employment of Amanda Evick, Homebound/Alternative Ed., on an as needed basis, Job #001-045-E, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of Charles Tolliver, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-013-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of Johnathon Cottrill, Jr High Girls Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-153-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of David Darst, Jr High Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-150-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of John Fields, Varsity Girls Tennis Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-145-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of James Jordan, Assistant Jr High Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-151-S, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Placement of John Cochran and Ricky Roberts, Athletic Assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-161-S, effective 2019/20 school year. These are unpaid positions.

In finance, the board approved the purchase of 426 Lenovo Chrome Books and 259 Lenovo Notebooks, from LLC at the total cost of $114,062.07. West Virginia Tools for Schools will be the funding source. The board approved the use of AT&T’s First Net cell phone services beginning April 1, 2020. County money will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the amount of $1,248,322.39.

The next regular business meeting will be March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office.