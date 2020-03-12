Moose raises money for senior centers

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 held a charity bingo event on Monday evening to benefit the Mason County Action Group (MCAG).

Proceeds from the bingo games were $1,950, which includes $570 from donations prior to and during the event, according to Moose member Dave Morgan. The proceeds will be given to the MCAG to be used for the senior centers.

Morgan said a few hundred dollars worth of supplies were donated to MCAG for home health delivers to seniors.

As previously reported by the Register, Missy Wolfe, the nutrition supervisor for MCAG, said all the proceeds raised form the bingo event will benefit the meals-on=wheels program and its operating costs.

Wolfe added that the month of March celebrates “March for Meals.”

MCAG currently serves 95 people with their meal delivery system.

MCAG operates two senior centers in Mason County — the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant, open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and the Mason Senior Center in Mason, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Both senior centers serve hot meals Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. with a suggested donation based on monthly income.

Morgan said the three Moose charity bingo games have totaled donations of $6,607 so far this year. Morgan also added that this is the third event in a row that extra seating and tables were brought in to accommodate for the overflow crowd.

The April 13 charity bingo will benefit the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool. Morgan said the pool offers free swimming for everyone in the area as well as summer jobs for local students.

