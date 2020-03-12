Spring clean-up plans in Mason set

MASON — Spring clean-up details for the Town of Mason were finalized at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger and Sharon Kearns.

The clean-up will be held May 6 through 8. It was decided town workers will gather the items at each resident’s curb, and not require townspeople to haul their own as it did last year.

There will be a charge of $25 for each pick-up truck load. All items must be in trash bags or other containers to be removed. Residents will have until May 4 to call the town hall at 304-773-5200 to have their name placed on the list.

It was noted that it costs the town approximately $2,500 to provide the clean-up service, and it loses money each year. The length of the clean-up is being reduced from 5 days to three days this year.

The town Easter egg hunt was set for April 4 at noon, at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, with April 11 as a rain date. The town is accepting donations of plastic eggs, money, candy, prizes and filled baskets until March 27. At that time, the council will determine if additional funds are needed for the hunt.

Police Chief Colton McKinney told the council one of the cruisers was involved in an accident with a deer, resulting in $5,362 damage to the car.

He told members over $13,000 has been spent on the 2013 Ford Taurus since it was purchased in 2015, and in addition to the present body damage, it also has a bad heater core. The chief proposed taking the car out of service and leasing a new one.

McKinney submitted prices for a Dodge Durango from three dealerships. The mayor requested that he also get prices for cars and bring them to the next meeting before a decision is made.

Following an executive session, the council agreed to allow Stewart to relinquish duties formerly completed by a town treasurer, and decrease her recorder pay from $450 per month to $250. Darlene Roach was appointed treasurer and will receive $200 monthly.

An additional part-time office worker will also be hired, the council decided. The worker will cover lunch hour each day, with other details to be decided, possibly a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. The pay rate will be $9 per hour, and applications are available at the town hall. The deadline to apply is March 20.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase 40 tons of gravel at an approximate cost of $1,200;

Heard a report that the town is waiting on reimbursement from the sidewalk project in the amount of $30,000;

Held the second reading of the Construction and Building Permit ordinance;

Approved a sign permit for Northbend Church to be placed at the corner of Second and Adams streets;

Agreed to pay Lisa Gangwer $750 for partial labor payment for a project at her residence which involved town utility lines;

Agreed to pay $1,193 for materials and $1,000 for town employee Aaron Woolard to work overtime on senior citizens building projects; and,

Heard a report from McKinney that the police department was approved for a $750 Highway Safety Grant for the month of March.

The next meeting will be held March 19 at 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-15.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.