Fundraiser for Wahama Band uniforms

MASON, W.Va. — A fundraiser to help the Wahama White Falcon Marching Band members realize their goal of new uniforms has been set for Saturday evening.

A benefit bingo event will be hosted by the band boosters at the school. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will begin at 6 p.m.

Advance tickets are being sold by both band and booster members through Friday, for $20. Tickets at the door will be $25. Early bird tickets were also sold prior to the deadline, which has passed.

Nearly $41,000 is needed to replace the uniforms that are at least 16 years old. According to booster member Courtney Weaver, businesses and individuals have stepped up to help the band with this fundraising event.

“It’s just been crazy how people have donated (to the bingo games),” Weaver said.

Prizes will include items both men and women can enjoy, including four tickets to a Cincinnati Reds ballgame, gift cards to restaurants and other businesses, gas cards, cash, gym membership, and more. In addition, for $5, those attending can play three special games for a chance to win two tickets to Kings Island, a Kate Spade purse, or $100 cash. There will also be door prizes and second chance drawings.

Concessions will be sold throughout the evening and will include chicken and noodles, hotdogs, nachos, tacos in a bag, desserts and drinks.

The down payment on the uniforms, which are $650 each, has been made. Money for the down payment came from the Bitanga Breakathon “Save the Music” program, when over $10,000 was donated to the band.

The new uniforms will feature red jackets and white pants. Instead of a crossbelt like the present ones, the uniforms will feature a wide sash bearing the school’s name. The red helmet has a mirrored front that will reflect the sunlight or lights on the competition field. The final accessory will be a large white plum atop the hat.

Funds are also being raised through a uniform sponsorship program. Businesses, organizations or individuals can contribute $650 for each uniform, and a name will be placed inside on a specially made tag. They can be placed in memory of a loved one or in honor of a former band member.

More information can be obtained by calling the school at 304-773-5539 or April Lloyd, band booster president, at 304-593-0952.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

