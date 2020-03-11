Mason County School’s COVID-19 plan

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools created a plan in the event if there is a confirmed case in the area or state of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

This plan is based on the most current information and best practices that are available. It is subject to change based on any new information provided by health officials. Mason County Schools is working with the Local and State Health Department along with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Epidemiology Services to keep constantly updated on any new developments.

Working closing with the Mason County Health Department, a plan was developed to provide information to deal with the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The most important thing for schools to do now is plan and prepare. Schools need to be ready if the COVID-19 appears in their community or school.

Guidance for schools which do not have COVID-19 identified in their school or community:

Schools will continue on a regular schedule. Regular, routine cleaning will continue. Extra emphasis will be placed on surfaces that are frequently touched. Students and staff are encouraged to stay home if they are sick. Staff and students need to appropriately cover coughs and sneezes. Frequently wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Extra and co-curricular field trips/ Staff professional leave trips: All in-state trips are permissible at this time. If a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in-state, this will changed based on the most current information; out of state trips will be permitted to regions without a confirmed case of COVID-19; no international travel is permitted

Guidance for schools with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Student and staff with a confirmed case of COVID-19 must be self-quarantined for the recommended 14-days that are considered contagious. School officials will work closely with Local and State Health Officials to report any confirmed cases.

Schools will be closed for at least 5-days for cleaning or more if necessary on a case by case bases.

For any bus a student is transported on with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the bus will be thoroughly cleaned before put back in action. A spare bus will be used in its place until then.

Extra and co-curricular trips/staff professional leave trips: Trips will not be permitted to or from the school while it is closed; students and staff will be discouraged from gathering or socializing in large groups anywhere while the school is closed. NTI day packets and assignments provided by teachers will be utilized where available for student access.

Guidance for schools with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community and transportation area:

Cleaning of schools will be more vigorous and frequent.

Mason County Schools will work with Local and State Health Officials to determine the appropriate steps to take at the time a case is confirmed.

This plan is subject to change based update the most current information.

Information released by Mason County Schools.

