New Haven responds to DEP violations

NEW HAVEN — A response has been mailed and a follow-up visit set concerning recent violations issued to the Town of New Haven by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, it was told at the most recent meeting that the required reply to the violations, along with a “plan of action” was sent to the DEP. Representatives from the agency will be in New Haven Friday for a follow-up meeting, and Councilman Matt Shell is working to get the $221,350 fine reduced.

The violations were for the period of 2017 through 2019. Some of the issues were not having an operator present at the plant at all times, only having one operator, and various required testing that was not turned in on time.

Details of the Easter egg hunt were also outlined during the meeting.

The hunt will be held at noon on April 4 at the ballfields. There will be two age groups. Cash prize eggs will be hidden along with candy filled ones for the older group, while cash and Easter baskets will be prizes for the younger kids. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance.

In other action, the council:

Discussed hiring a town attorney prior to July 1 when the present one, Damon Morgan, retires;

Tabled the purchase of additional dumpsters in order to look for lower prices;

Discussed potholes throughout the town;

Reported the garbage truck has been repaired, but is scheduled for a small leak fix; and,

Was thanked by Sherill Hoffman of the New Haven Elementary School P.T.I. for use of the community building for a school fundraiser.

Attending were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Hysell, and council members Roy Grimm, Grant Hysell, Steve Carpenter, and Matt Shell.

The next meeting will be March 23 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

