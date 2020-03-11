Discover Appalachia Travel Expo reschedules

GALLIPOLIS — Following recommendations from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board President Gale Hess and Executive Director Amanda Crouse regarding the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be rescheduling the 11th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

The event will now take place on May 16 at Gallia Academy Middle School. For questions, contact the bureau at 740-446-6882 or the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce at 740-446-0596.

“We feel it is our due diligence to postpone the event in order to protect our exhibitors and guests attending the event,” said Hess. “The safety of our community members is at the upmost importance and we hope to see everyone in May.”

Crouse added the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

The past four years, organizers have been working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance along with a name change. Supporters say the expo is also looking to bring some new activities for adults and children throughout the day such as health screenings provided by Holzer Health System, activities from Magic Mirror, the Ohio Wildlife Center, Hoover, Ball Archery. Captain USA, Anna and Belle will be there for photo opportunities. Boardroom46 will be doing “Make and Takes” at their booth throughout the day and a small petting zoo will be also be available outside where children and adults can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Gallia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Visitors practice archery during last year's expo.