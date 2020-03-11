Century 21 opens Pomeroy office

POMEROY — After extensive renovations to the property, Century 21 Full Service Realty has opened it’s first Megis County office at 111 Court Street in Pomeroy.

The building was originally home to Farmers Bank and Savings Co., before being the home of The Daily Sentinel for nearly 50 years. The property has been vacant since The Daily Sentinel moved to it’s current office on West Second Street in the fall of 2016.

Realtor Amy Jackson will serve the area from the Pomeroy office, which for now will be open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 740-992-2100. Callers will be transfer to an available agent to schedule an appointment.

Taylor Construction was hired to transform the first two floors of the building into a modern office to meet the needs of the real estate office.

“The renovations turned out exactly how we wanted it and we highly recommend them to anyone,” said Jackson of the renovations.

Century 21 Full Service Realty has offices in Marietta, Ohio, Ripley, W.Va., and now Pomeroy Ohio.

Century 21 Full Service Realty specializes in the commercial, residential, farm/ranch, vacant land and investment property markets.

Century 21 representatives cut the ribbon on their new office in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.12-C21-1.jpg Century 21 representatives cut the ribbon on their new office in Pomeroy. The second floor of the building has been transformed in to a modern meeting area. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.12-C21-2.jpg The second floor of the building has been transformed in to a modern meeting area. A crowd gathered in the lobby during the grand opening celebration. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.12-C21-3.jpg A crowd gathered in the lobby during the grand opening celebration.

Office located in former Sentinel building

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

