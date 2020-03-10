Council honors Black Knight Revue, approves new well

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant Council honored the Point Pleasant High School’s Black Knight Revue during the regular council meeting on Monday night.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings presented past and present band directors with a proclamation on behalf of the city for their production of the Black Knight Revue. The revue is celebrating its 50th year with performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The revue was started in 1971 by then band director Gary Stewart.

“Teaching music is more than teaching quarter notes and half notes,” Stewart said. He added that students gain self-esteem, leadership, confidence and team work.

For the 50th annual celebration, many alumni band members will be preforming in a pre-show each night.

During the city council meeting, the following council members were present: Janet Hartley, Charles Towner, Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shelpard, Elaine Hunt and Judy Holland.

Council approved the purchase of a new water well. City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the city had a current well cleaned and found the pump bowls were 90 percent clogged and the the pipes had a couple inches of build up on them. The company that looked at the well said it would be best and more cost effective to drill a new well rather than to replace all the parts in the current well. Tatterson said the current well is 40 years old. The new well will be 10-15 feet from the current on and will be 85 feet deep. The total process will take 8-10 weeks and the cost given to the city was $109,060. Council member Hartley said she did not think the decision was a waste of money because it was something the city needed.

Council approved to pay $450 for highway signage, which will point tourists to the Riverfront Park Murals. The city was approved for two large signs of 36 inches by 60 inches and two smaller ones. The large signs will be placed on each side of the bridge for the exits to Point Pleasant. the smaller ones will be on Viand Street. The designs have to be approved by the West Virginia Department of Highways. Council member Shepard suggested asking the BrandJRNY team to design the signs.

Council accepted the cemetery mowing bid from Matt Musgrave, who mowed the properties last year. Musgrave’s bid was $1,200 per mowing. Street Commissioner Randy Hall said he received compliments last year and saw no reason to not give the bid to Musgrave. The city received one other bid for $1,750 per mowing.

Mayor Billings asked council to seek paving bids for Walnut Street, Roush Avenue, Mt. Vernon Street and Lewis Street. Council motioned to seek bids.

Council approved to renew the Accufund maintenance agreement at the recommendation of Clerk Tatterson. The yearly cost from April 1 to March 31, 2021 is $5,926.50.

Tatterson scheduled a meeting to discuss the 2020-21 budget with council members for Thursday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. After the discussion, Tatterson will submit the budget by March 28 and will discuss the final budget during the April meeting.

In his report to council, Mayor Billings told council he spoke to Jennifer Thomas, RN, from the Mason County Health Department, and Jeff Noblin, CEO, from Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH), about the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Out of those conversations, Billings reported there are no current cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia; Noblin said PVH has rooms prepared if infected patients come to the hospital; Thomas and Noblin said they did not have the testing kits for COVID-19 at this time.

In committee reports, Council member Roush said tickets and registration are now available for the 2020 Bikes, BBQ and Bluegrass festival on June 12 and 13.

Billings said they will have a barge for the fireworks for Liberty Fest. Next month, the committee will have a meeting for planning purposes.

City Attorney Joe Supple updated council on the River Museum wall. Supple said a contract has been drafted after an engineer drew a plan for block-by-block removal of the remaining wall at the site of the future River Museum and Learning Center. The contract states that the museum will pay for the removal, but the neighboring property owners cannot hold the museum responsible for what the outside wall looks like after removing the bricks. The museum will not be responsible for damage either. Supple said the contract was recently presented to the other party and has not be signed yet.

For the Krodel Park Upgrades, Council member Holland said the trees were trimmed and new rules were in place for renters. The camera will be hooked up soon and Holland hopes that will help with break-ins. The park will officially open on April 1.

Street commissioner Hall said that they are working on pouring concrete at the splash pad and sees no issues with the time frame.

Billings said that Tourism Director Denny Bellamy is supposed to be finding funding for the roofs at Fort Randolph.

In council member concerns,

Jerrie Howard reminded everyone that Tuesday, March 10 was the 100th anniversary for West Virginia’s ratification of the 19th Amendment for women’s right to vote. Howard said most celebrations will be in August for the anniversary of the national ratification.

The next Point Pleasant City Council meeting will be Monday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Mayor Brian Billings presents past and present band directors with a proclamation congratulating them on 50 years of the Black Knight Revue. Pictured from left are PPHS Principal Bill Cottrill, Gary Stewart, Jeff Hilbert, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Billings, drum major Luke Blain, Director Ben Loudin and drum major Dylan Tayengco. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_mayor-and-band.jpg Mayor Brian Billings presents past and present band directors with a proclamation congratulating them on 50 years of the Black Knight Revue. Pictured from left are PPHS Principal Bill Cottrill, Gary Stewart, Jeff Hilbert, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Billings, drum major Luke Blain, Director Ben Loudin and drum major Dylan Tayengco. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

