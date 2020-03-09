Pine Hill Road crash results in death

BIDWELL — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash involving a fatality that occurred Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

The crash occurred on Pine Hill Road near Pine Hill Cemetery Road. The roadway was closed for roughly three hours and the crash still remains under investigation, stated a press release from OSHP.

Jarrod Halfhill, 30, of Gallipolis, suffered fatal injuries from the incident. Halfhill was driving northwest along Pine Hill Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Halfhill was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Reportedly, the driver was not noted to be wearing a safety belt.

Information for this article provide by OSHP.

