Miller to keynote Lincoln Day Dinner

POINT PLEASANT — Congresswoman Carol Miller will keynote this Friday’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Point Pleasant. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door the evening of the event or from members of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee or Mason County Republican Women’s Group. Dinner is included with the price of the ticket.

A submitted biography of Miller appears as follows:

As a small business owner and bison farmer, Miller represents West Virginia’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Oversight and Reform Committee, and the Select Committee on Climate Crisis, is an Assistant Republican Whip, and a member of the House Energy Action Team.

Miller is working to diversify and grow the economy, innovate and improve infrastructure, protect America’s borders, and support West Virginia’s energy industries like coal, oil, and natural gas.

Since taking office, Miller has been a fierce advocate for pro-growth and job creating policies; securing millions in grants, fighting overburdensome government regulations, and holding the line against radical policies that would raise taxes and hurt our economy.

In addition to her public service, Miller is active in her community and is a former member of the Women’s Heart Advisory Board, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Marshall University Society of Yeager Scholars, West Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Lily’s Place, as well as many other organizations.

A mother of two and grandmother of five, Miller is married to her husband Matt, and lives in Huntington, where she owns and operates Swann Ridge Bison Farm and manages real estate. Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio and is the daughter of Congressman Samuel L. Devine and Betty Devine.

In addition to Miller, local candidates will be introducing themselves to voters at the event.

