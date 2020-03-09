No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

MASON COUNTY — There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in West Virginia or surrounding states, according to a press release from the Mason County Health Department. “However, this is a rapidly evolving national situation and the Mason County Local Health Department is prepared to act in the best interest of the citizens of Mason County as necessary,” the release further stated.

The release also stated the Mason County Local Health Department is actively working with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as well as the Mason County Office of Emergency Management to prepare for a coordinated response should it become necessary.

Should there be confirmed cases in West Virginia, the number of cases will be added to and updated Monday-Friday on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html.

According to the CDC, the most effective means to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus, including flu, are:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Avoiding exposure to others who are sick;

Staying home when you are ill.

Additionally, the CDC has published updated guidance for individuals and families to prepare and take action for COVID-19 at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community.

“The Mason County Local Health Department will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with state officials and asks people to use trusted sources for information on COVID-19 such as the DHHR website at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC’s website www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov,” the release stated.

For more information, please contact the Mason Local Health Department, or visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Health department working with agencies