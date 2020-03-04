‘Wrestling Day’ in Point Pleasant

Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and the Point Pleasant City Council are declaring Friday, March 6 as “Point Pleasant High School Big Black Wrestling Day” in the City of Point Pleasant. Billings asked offices and businesses in the city to celebrate by decorating in red and black on Friday. The wrestling team won it’s fifth Class AA-A championship this past weekend at the WVSSAC Championships in Huntington. The team won with 266.5 points, which defeated the entire class field by 155.5 points — a new state record for margin of victory. The team also boasts six individual state champions this year.

